EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was unconscious on a road in Edwardsville, and was in possession of drugs and a loaded gun.

According to Edwardsville Police Department, officers were called to Beverly Drive around 3:00 p.m. for an unresponsive man laying on the ledge.

Police say they arrived and found James Davis, 40, of Kingston, and emergency medical technicians were called for treatment.

Investigators stated they spotted a gun in Davis’ pants and officers at the scene knew Davis and were aware that he is prohibited from owning a weapon.

As stated in the affidavit, officers conducted a search on Davis and found a Glock .45 caliber with a magazine loaded with bullets, marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, crushed-up prescription tablets mixed with opioids, and $328.

Davis was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and other related charges.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.