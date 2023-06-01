WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man pointed a gun at a woman and later threw various drugs on a roof during a chase with officers, police said.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Washington Street for a report of a man, later identified as Maurice Barnes, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, aiming a gun at a woman.

Police say Barnes lead officers on a foot chase running through multiple streets and sliding through a fence on South Main Street. During the chase, Barnes was seen throwing a bag he was carrying and a 9mm gun on the rooftop of a salon, stated investigators.

Officers were able to order Barnes to the ground by gunpoint and he was placed under arrest.

Later, investigators located the bag Barnes threw and inside was a pill bottle registered to Barnes, a scale with suspected marijuana residue, a bottle containing a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine, and 34 empty bags used to package drugs.

Barnes was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid arrest, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail.