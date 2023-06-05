LARKESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after he tried to steal candy and beef jerky from Sheetz and allegedly brandished a gun threatening to kill officers, police said.

According to the Larkesville Police Department, on June 3 around 2:20 a.m. Joseph Xavier Cimilluca, 23, of Hunlock Creek, was inside a Sheetz in Larksville when he placed a bag of Skittles and beef jerky inside a bag of another customer, telling them he will get the items outside.

Police say the customer told store management and Cimilluca was detained until officers arrived. Officers on the scene said Cimilluca became “agitated” when they told him he would be charged with retail theft.

As stated in the affidavit, Cimilluca reached into the duffel bag that he was carrying and pulled out a .357 caliber handgun with his fingers on the trigger. Cimilluca was tackled to the floor and the handgun was confirmed to be a pellet gun, police said.

While being arrested Cimilluca threatened to kill police officers saying, “I’ll Kill you all if you don’t (expletive) give me my (expletive) back right now,” according to court documents. Cimilluca was reported to have continued to threaten the officers as he was being placed inside a prison cell.

Cimilluca was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, retail theft, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.