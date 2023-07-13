TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after allegedly stabbing his brother after an argument over a vacuum.

According to police, 23-year-old Jared Still from Tobyhanna Township, allegedly stabbed his brother 12 times after they got into an argument over the Roomba Vaccum on July 7.

Investigators say when they entered the home the victim was seen with multiple stab wounds along his neck and back.

Court documents state Still admitted he ‘exploded’ after the argument and initially punched his brother before grabbing a knife and stabbing him about five to six times. Still told police he and his brother have had a violent history for over two years.

Officials said the victim had to be transported from the scene in a helicopter for treatment.

Still has been charged with criminal attempts of homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and several other related charges.

Still’s bail was set at 100,000.00 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 18.