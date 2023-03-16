EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fight between a current and former boyfriend led to gunshot wounds at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Edwardsville Police Department, Antwon Leon Bickerstaff, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting at the Hilltop Apartments that left Edrisa Sey with gunshot wounds.

Police say around 11:00 a.m. Bickerstaff drove a black Chevrolet Impala into the apartment complex and parked in the area of Sey’s apartment on Roosevelt Street.

According to court documents, Sey’s girlfriend stated Sey went outside to speak with Bickerstaff, who is her ex-boyfriend.

Surveillance video shows the two speaking in the parking lot before Bickerstaff was seen pulling out a pistol and opened fire on Sey, investigators stated. Bickerstaff fired three shots at Sey and one hit him in the upper left arm, as stated in the affidavit.

Bickerstaff was then seen running back to his car and fleeing the scene. Police said Sey was unresponsive once officers arrived and bleeding profusely on the sidewalk.

Sey was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officers stated.

Investigators learned that Bickerstaff is a felon with prior drug-trafficking charges, and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Bickerstaff has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and disorderly conduct.

Police are continuing to search for Bickerstaff, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Edwardsville police.