SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement announced a man has been sentenced after they say he took part in a drug trafficking scheme moving narcotics across the Midwest and East Coast.

According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, in January 2019, while driving to a drug exchange in Pottsville, 21-year-old David Sandoval, from California, was found to be in possession of two large duffle bags containing around 3 kilograms of heroin.

Police say the investigation revealed Sandoval was a courier for a drug trafficking ring, making numerous trips from California to major east coast cities like New York and Boston.

In those trips, investigators stated Sandoval transported and delivered heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamines to coconspirators in those cities for local distribution.

Sandoval was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a 5-year term of supervised release.