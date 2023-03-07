HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say suspects led them on a chase in Luzerne County in a car that was reported stolen out of New Jersey.

According to Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 a.m. officers were alerted to a car reported stolen from Camden, New Jersey on the Flock camera system.

Officers say they found the car in the area of Poplar and Hemlock Street and police tried to pull the vehicle over. The suspect then sped off at a high speed driving the wrong way on Seybert Street.

The chase continued through multiple streets in Hazleton until the car hit a utility pole and three suspects fled the scene on foot, investigators stated.

Officers assisted by state police were able to capture a fleeing suspect, later identified as Aven Moronta, 22, of Hazleton. Moronta was injured in the crash and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Moronta was later charged with fleeing police, avoiding arrest, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.

Moronta was sent to the Luzerne County Correction Facility after being unable to post $30,000 bail.