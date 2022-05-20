LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he attempted to rob a house by hiding in the basement in Carbon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 9:46 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence on Little Gap Road in Lower Towamnesing Township for the report of a possible burglary taking place.

Investigators say when police arrived at the scene they found a man later identified as David Gelegonya, 42 of Aquashicola, hiding in the basement.

Two people lived in the house a 51-year-old female and an 87-year-old male, PSP did not identify the victims.

Gelegonya has been charged with criminal trespassing and was taken to Carbon County Correctional Facility.