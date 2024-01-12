WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is facing charges after he tried to avoid arrest by hiding behind boxes inside Sam’s Club.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. officers were searching for Steven Smith, 63, of Rhode Island, after he allegedly stole items from a business.

Police say Smith fled from police into Sam’s Club and tried to hide at the back of the store in an employee-only area. Officers noted they were able to arrest Smith after he was found hiding behind a cardboard box baler.

Smith has been charged with retail theft, evading arrest, and trespassing. His bail was set at $10,000.