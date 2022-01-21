Police: Man found with gun and drugs during federal raid in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More details are coming to light about a federal raid on Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township that occurred early Thursday morning.

This home in the 100 block of Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township was the focus of an ATF enforcement operation early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Jamal Sean Sylvan Fraser, 33, of Wilkes-Barre Township was taken into custody while police were serving a federal search warrant at 148 Nicholson Street.

The operation was conducted by Kingston police, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

According to police, they found Fraser in a bedroom of the home with a loaded handgun, extra magazine, ammunition, and “distribution quantities” of marijuana.

Police say due to Fraser’s prior conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery, he is not allowed to have a firearm.

Fraser has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Another man in the home was also taken into police custody. As of Friday morning, an online search of court records showed no charges have been filed against him regarding the incident.