HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While trying to perform a traffic stop, police say the driver took off on foot and was later found hiding in a home.

On June 22 around 5:00 p.m., Hazleton Police say they pulled over a “suspicious” black sedan in the area of Hayes and East 6 Street. Police say the sedan had sunscreen on the license plate, which prevented officers from reading the plate.

Police stated when they attempted to pull the vehicle over the car took off at a high rate of speed and then came to an abrupt stop.

After the car stopped the driver, identified as 41-year-old William Davis Jr., got out and took off on foot, according to officials.

Officers say Davis Jr. did not stop when he was ordered and continued to run towards a home in the 600 block of Hayes Street.

According to a release, Davis Jr. was later found hiding in the basement of the home on Hayes Street.

Davis Jr. was searched and police say he had approximately 420 packets of suspected fentanyl and $190.00 in US currency.

Davis Jr. is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal trespass, fleeing and eluding police, driving while suspended or revoked, obscured, covered, inhibiting visibility of plate, turning movements and required signals.

Unable to post bail which was set at $50,000, Davis Jr. is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.