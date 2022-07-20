HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of driving a dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed.

According to Wayne County DA A.G. Howell, Tupico Lynn Jefferson, 50, of Honesdale, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a car with a known drug dealer in the Wayne County area.

The release states Jefferson had been driving Joseph Castellano, of Lake Ariel, for the past four-five months to Stroudsburg to purchase cocaine.

Police say Jefferson also told investigators in exchange for his driving Castellano would pay him with approximately a 1/8 ounce of weed.

Jefferson has been charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver drugs. He was placed in Wayne County Correctional Facility with a bail set at $100,000.