WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with animal cruelty after they say he admitted to choking a dog to death.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, an officer arrived at 30 South Meade Street in Wilkes-Barre for a report of a dog killed.

Investigators say the owner of the residence and dog Dennis Blanchette, 30, of Kingston, admitted to police that he killed the dog by choking it to death.

As stated in the affidavit, Blanchette informed police that the 3-year-old female Husky mix, ate dirty diapers, had no appetite, stopped eating and was vomiting with diarrhea.

According to police, Blanchette said he drove the Husky to the SPCA of Luzerne County where they informed him the dog needed medical care. Blanchette said to police he told SPCA he had no money for a vet and refused the SPCA’s offer to euthanize the dog stating “you’re not going to kill my dog.”

Blanchette told investigators he returned to his residence to put the dog down. He informed the police the dog scratched his back while she tried to escape his chokehold, as stated in court documents.

A necropsy was performed on the Husky revealing bruising on the neck to support strangulation as the cause of death.

Blanchette is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, and neglect of an animal.