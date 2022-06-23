EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been charged with child exploitation crimes, officials say.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday, that 53-year-old, Jesse Diaz, of Sciota in Monroe County, has been charged with criminal information with a child exploitation crime, that involves accessing and viewing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the information alleges Diaz used a Kik messenger account to access a private group chat, strictly dedicated to the distribution and sharing of child pornography, with the intent to view minors, including one in particular under the age of 12 years old, engaging in sexually explicit behavior.

The charges were filed after an investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Portal Orgeon Divisions.

The maximum penalty under federal law is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.