ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man with assault after they say he threw a rock at a man and put his own head through an ambulance window.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 9:00 p.m. James Woolley, 43, of Allenton got into an argument with a 44-year-old Saylorsburg man, outside of a residence in the 1200 block of Blue Mountian Circle in Ross Township.

Investigators stated the victim went to apologize to Woolley when Woolley threw a rock at the male victim causing him to lose consciousness.

Police say Woolley then began to smash his own vehicle with a metal pipe before fleeing the scene.

PSP was able to locate Woolley on Lake Drive where he admitted to assaulting Lane and he was taken into custody.

While in custody police say, Woolley made suicidal threats. As stated in the release, Woolley put his head through the window of the ambulance causing damage to his face and the vehicle.

Woolley was admitted to a mental health evaluation and has been charged with assault with a weapon.