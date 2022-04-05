WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after officials say he lead police on a chase ending with the suspect crashing into another car sending the victim to the hospital.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, around 11:00 p.m. Friday an officer witnessed a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee turn left without using the proper turn signal onto Wood Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The officer followed the Jeep to pull over the driver, later identified as Geoffrey Shershen, 37, of Ashely, when the vehicle started to accelerate.

The pursuit began at a high-speed rate, as stated in court documents, Shershen avoided all stop signs for several blocks until the officer lost sight at South Main Street in Hanover.

Investigators stated the Jeep was discovered abandoned with the airbags deployed in the roadway in front of the 1400 block of South Main Street along with a part of a Chevrolet truck on the road.

Officers located the driver of the Chevrolet. The victim reported to police that he was traveling along West Saint Marys Street when a Jeep t-boned him causing his vehicle to hit a car parked in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

The driver was transported to the hospital, there was no word on the victim’s current condition.

The search continued when investigators found a blue baseball cap, similar to the one the defendant was wearing, a wallet including the suspect’s driver’s license, and a large bag of marijuana within the area.

Wilkes-Barre police tell Eyewitness News Shershen turned himself in with his lawyer Tuesday afternoon. He was released on unsecured bail.

The pending charges Shersehn faces are fleeing to elude a police officer, accidents involving damage to a vehicle, reckless endangering another person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.