GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after investigators say he burned three vehicles in the Susquehanna County area.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Sunday troopers responded to a scene in the 200 block of Old Route 10 in Great Bend Township for a report of three vehicles on fire and a man standing on top of an RV.

Troopers say they observed fire crews putting out the burning vehicles, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On the Jeep, investigators found the driver’s side window smashed and a red propane torch laying on the ground in front of the Silverado, as stated in the affidavit. Police also say they found jeans, a gray sock, and blue propane tank near the RV.

The owners of the burnt vehicles, Robert and Jenlyn King told police they heard a boom outside of their residence and saw the two vehicles on fire. As stated in court documents, Robert King informed police when he went outside, he saw a white male wearing a dark shirt, in his underwear, standing on top of their RV.

Troopers searched for the suspect later identified as Roger Hodge, 33, from Bloomingburg, and found him hiding in a concrete culvert pipe along the railroad tracks not far from the residence.

Hodge informed police that he was on top of the RV but did not know why he was there or how he got there. According to the affidavit, Hodge also told police that he took a “Bull” pill and drank vodka that night, stating “drugs are made by demons.”

Hodge has been charged with arson, reckless burning property, dangerous burning, criminal mischief, and trespassing.