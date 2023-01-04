WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped, then attempted to murder his victim.

Around 4:30 p.m. on January 2, officers say they responded to the 900 block of Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, for a reported domestic dispute with a stab wound.

First responders arrived on the scene and found the victim sitting on the curb actively bleeding from a cut across her throat.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, and while they were in the ambulance, they noticed the victim wasn’t wearing pants.

Upon being questioned, police say the victim told the officers that Unique Terrell Robinson, 24 from Williamsport, had attempted to have sex with them despite several rejections. The victim told police Robinson continued and forced himself onto the victim.

During the altercation, police say Robinson reached across from behind and sliced the victim’s throat with a knife. The two began to struggle and Robinson smashed the victim’s head through a window.

Police say the victim begged Robinson not to kill her and he responded, “I have to because you’re going to tell my baby mom.”

There is no update on the victim’s status.

Robinson has been denied bail and is currently being held in the Lycoming County Prison.

He faces one count of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of rape, and other related charges.