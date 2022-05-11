PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police say they arrested a man after a drug investigation uncovered $250,000 worth of narcotics in a residence.

According to law enforcement, on Monday investigators from Pittston City and Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a home on Market Street.

Investigators say they seized approximately a quarter-million dollars worth of narcotics which resulted in the arrest of Jon Donohue.

Six firearms were also seized according to police, including an assault weapon and several thousand dollars in cash.

Donohue was charged with related offenses and will also face multiple probation violations.