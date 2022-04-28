MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County officials say they arrested a man after he violated parole by showing up intoxicated and bleeding at a t-ball game.

Investigators say on Sunday it was reported by several witnesses at a t-ball game in Blanchard, that Snyder showed up to the game in an intoxicated state.

According to the release, Snyder arrived late to a game, then entered the dugout, claiming he was getting a player ready. Police say little league volunteers noticed that Snyder was actively bleeding on the dugout benches and near some of the children’s equipment.

Witnesses also told police that Snyder began smoking cigarettes at the field and had to be instructed on several occasions that smoking was not permitted by league officials.

Investigators say all of the reports received described Snyder as visibly under the influence and acting erratically.

According to officials, Snyder is under the supervision of the Clinton County Adult Probation Department. After the reports of Snyder’s behaviors, the department attempted to contact him to schedule an appointment.

Police say, Snyder never appeared for scheduled appointments and failed to show up at work for the past two days.

Snyder was located Thursday morning in Mill Hall at a residence where police say they found a large bag of powdered or crystallized substances that appeared to be drugs.

Snyder is currently held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility for parole and probation violations. He will face additional criminal charges.