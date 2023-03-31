LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Late breaking developments in a murder investigation case of Robert Baron, the Old Forge businessman who went missing six years ago.

“We share your passion to see that justice be done in this case,” said Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney.

During a press conference Friday night, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced the arrest of 37-year-old Justin Schuback of Old Forge.

Schuback is accused of killing 58-year-old Robert Baron Sr., who was last seen alive on the night of January 25, 2017.

“No one in law enforcement ever gave up trying to solve this mystery,” added Powell.

The investigation revealed Schuback was friends with Baron’s son, Robert Baron Jr., Powell believes a burglary gone bad at Ghigiarelli’s Pizza may have been Schuback’s motive.

“There was DNA evidence in his vehicle which we believe was the manner he was transported from the crime scene to the woods,” Powell continued.

Baron’s remains were found this week during an extensive search of an area known as Connell’s Patch in Old Forge.

“There were advancements in the forensic analysis and the cell-to-tower information to give us, and law enforcement, a better pinpoint location as to where the remains would be,” Powell continued.

Rick Abbott went to Old Forge High School with Baron. Like many people in the community, he’s keeping the Baron family in his thoughts and prayers.

“I’m just glad he’s finally, he’s gonna be home. They could bury him properly, I feel so bad for the family. He was a good guy, one of the best guys you’d ever wanna meet,” says Abbott.

Schuback faces a slew of charges, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10 at 10:45 AM.

For much more on this case, check out previous editions of Eyewitness News.