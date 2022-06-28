DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police make an arrest after a two-day investigation into vehicle break-ins in Dallas Township.

According to Dallas Township Police Department, officers reported an increase in thefts from vehicles at the Valley View Trailer Park.

Investigators say they conducted a two-day surveillance operation to find the suspect which resulted in the arrest of Bailey Parker Pirl.

As stated in the release Pirl lived in the trailer park and inside his residence officers found items stolen from cars.

Officials say Pirl told police that he has been breaking into vehicles since November 2021 to support his drug addiction.

Pirl has been charged with multiple counts of theft from motor vehicles, loitering, and prowling.