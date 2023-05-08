HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are searching for a man they say is an alleged drug dealer who failed to show up to his trial.
According to the Hazleton Police Department, 31-year-old Vencil Nunez did not appear for his trial at the Luzerne County Court in April. This court hearing stemmed from a months-long investigation back in June 2020.
Police say Nunez is wanted for the following charges:
- Delivery of a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Conspiracy
- Possession of a firearm prohibited
- Receiving stolen property
- Criminal use of a communication facility
- Endangering the welfare of children
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Anyone with information on Nunez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton Narcotic Detectives at 570-501-7220, extension 173, the Hazleton police tipline at 570-450-2080, or 911. Officers note all information will be kept confidential.