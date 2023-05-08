HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives are searching for a man they say is an alleged drug dealer who failed to show up to his trial.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, 31-year-old Vencil Nunez did not appear for his trial at the Luzerne County Court in April. This court hearing stemmed from a months-long investigation back in June 2020.

Police say Nunez is wanted for the following charges:

Delivery of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Conspiracy

Possession of a firearm prohibited

Receiving stolen property

Criminal use of a communication facility

Endangering the welfare of children

Recklessly endangering another person

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone with information on Nunez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton Narcotic Detectives at 570-501-7220, extension 173, the Hazleton police tipline at 570-450-2080, or 911. Officers note all information will be kept confidential.