MONROE TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A loose dog ended up leading police to its owner, who police say had drugs in his possession and an active warrant for his arrest.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Brocktown Road around 1:30 p.m. on December 3 for a report of a dog running loose in the neighborhood.

Once police arrived, they made contact with the dog’s owner, Tyler Cordner, 28, of Rome. Cordner had an active warrant for his arrest, police say.

When Cordner was arrested and searched, troopers say he was found to be in possession of a bag containing methamphetamine.

Troopers say Cordner was charged with drug possession.