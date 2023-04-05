HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are trying to identify a man that has been “prowling” around and breaking into Luzerne County buildings.

Investigators said the male pictured below has been seen on security cameras breaking into structures, loitering and prowling at night, and running from police in the area of Loomis Park, Hanover Township.

Courtesy of Hanover Township Police Department

Officers ask anyone with information regarding the man pictured above to reach out to police at their non-emergent number (570)825-1254.