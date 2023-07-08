HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in Luzerne County are trying to identify a man they say has been involved in several fraud investigations.

According to the Hanover Township Police, the man pictured below passed a fake check at the M&T Bank in the 700 block of Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, in late May.

Image Courtesy of the Hanover Township Police Department

Police said further investigation led them to believe the man above has been involved in several other check fraud investigations at M&T Banks across other jurisdictions.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man they are searching for to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at (570)825-1254.