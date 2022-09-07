JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County.

According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore Bank on Main Street around 2:53 p.m. on September 6.







Officials said the man then demanded money from the bank teller and went south on South Main Street after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you believe you may know the identity of the suspect or have any information that may be of help, reach out to Investigator Justin Segura of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department at (570) 398-2146 or email at jsegura.tvrpd@gmail.com.