PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to PSP, the theft took place on January 1st just after midnight. Police say the actor was seen on the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township in a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

A press release says the actor used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps and then left the scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you’re urged to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven Barracks at 570-754-4600.