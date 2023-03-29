EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming Area Regional Police say they are looking to identify a suspect in a theft that occurred at Donut Connection in Exeter on Tuesday.
According to police around 6:15 pm on Tuesday, March 28, a man (pictured below) entered the Donut Connection at 1601 Wyoming Avenue in Exeter Borough, Luzerne County.
Officers say the man distracted the waitress and when she turned her back, he grabbed a tip cup on the counter and fled the store. Police say the tip cup contained an estimated $30 in coins and dollar bills.
According to law enforcement, the suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevrolet sedan in an unknown direction.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Officer Stephen Bekanich of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department via email at Bekanich@regionalpolice.org