EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming Area Regional Police say they are looking to identify a suspect in a theft that occurred at Donut Connection in Exeter on Tuesday.

According to police around 6:15 pm on Tuesday, March 28, a man (pictured below) entered the Donut Connection at 1601 Wyoming Avenue in Exeter Borough, Luzerne County.

Photo Credit: Wyoming Area Regional Police

Officers say the man distracted the waitress and when she turned her back, he grabbed a tip cup on the counter and fled the store. Police say the tip cup contained an estimated $30 in coins and dollar bills.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevrolet sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Officer Stephen Bekanich of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department via email at Bekanich@regionalpolice.org