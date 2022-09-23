PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local police are investigating a possible connection between two bank robberies.

The holdups happened on Friday within hours of each other in two counties.

“It’s actually scary that it happened so close to home,” said Ed Hennigan, an Exeter resident.

Two bank robberies in two counties. The Plains Township Police Department says this is the masked robber who held up FNCB Bank on Route 315 Friday morning.

Four employees and one customer were inside around 9:15 when police say the suspect came in and demanded money.

They say the robber took off with an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Around noon, a similar scene unfolded at another bank.

Pocono Township Police say a man robbed First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater.

Back at FNCB Bank, customers like Ed Hennigan were surprised to hear about the hold-up there.

“I thought it was kinda quiet when I pulled up to the bank today because there’s no cars in the parking lot or anything,” Hennigan told Eyewitness News.

Both Plains Township and Pocono Township Police are working together to determine if it’s the same robber who held up both banks.

“I can’t believe it happened. It’s awful, I mean, I don’t know what the world’s coming to,” Hennigan said.

Anyone with information on either robbery should call Plains Township or Pocono Township Police Departments, or 911.