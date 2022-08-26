TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church.

Police say the suspect was then seen setting fire to a Peterbilt Dump Truck.

Anyone with information, video surveillance, or seen a suspicious car near State Route 715 and Cherry Lane Church is asked to contact Officer James Scott Jr. at 570-629-7200 EXT 236.