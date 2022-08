WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at St. Lukes’ Hospital in Schuylkill County.

According to state police, on August 11, around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to Geisinger St Luke’s Hospital for a report of a bomb threat.

PSP units searched around the premise and found no signs of a bomb.

State police are continuing the investigation into the threat.