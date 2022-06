WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Police were called to the 710 block of Market Street Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival police say they found evidence that shots were fired.

No victims were found or reported to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Williamsport Bureau of Police at (570) 327-7586.