FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart from a course.

According to police, a white Yamaha golf cart was stolen from Shade Mountain Golf Course between January 31st and February 1st.

Police say the suspect(s) had a key to the cart and drove it off the property heading towards State Route 104.

Anyone with information on the stolen car is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove.