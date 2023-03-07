STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Monroe County are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday evening.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says on Monday, March 6, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported fight in the 700 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Police say officers found two men were stabbed and one male fled the scene.

According to law enforcement, an investigation revealed a fight took place, between three males on the sidewalk near the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers say the men allegedly knew one another before the altercation and believe it is an isolated incident. The injuries sustained in this incident do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Stroud Area Regional Police say are working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to further investigate the incident.