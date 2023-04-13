SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a suspect they believe had involvement in an early morning stabbing in Scranton Thursday.

According to Sgt. Jason Gula of the Scranton Police Department, around 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a woman stabbed in the 500 block of Prescott Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a stab wound and police say an arrest was made. However, Sgt. Gula tells Eyewitness News they are in the process of questioning and no charges have been set.

This incident is currently under investigation. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.