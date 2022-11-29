DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in an investigation of a robbery done by a sledgehammer at an Exxon gas station.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 1:40 a.m. troopers were called to a reported burglary at an Exxon gas station in Wayne County.

Through further investigation, police said two men got inside by using a sledgehammer, stole multiple cartons of cigarettes, and left the store.

PSP states one man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, pants, shoes, and blue gloves.

The second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, pants, and shoes, along with a white t-shirt, and an N95 face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.