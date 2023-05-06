LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Penn State Wilkes-Barre branch campus overnight Saturday.

According to Lehman Township Police Chief Mark Liparela, State troopers, and local officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, May 6, around 12:13 a.m. near a college campus in Luzerne County.

Chief Liparela said Lehman Township police say they were dispatched to the Nittany Commons Apartments, a privately owned student housing center off the campus of Penn State Wilkes Barre, on Nittany Drive in Lehman Township for reports of a fight and a gunshot victim.

Police say upon arrival officers found a male in his early 20s laying on the ground in the parking lot. E.M.S. immediately administered aide, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Chief Liparela added that those involved were not students at Penn State Wilkes-Barre and the victim is expected to survive.

Nittany Commons Apartments said the following, in a statement released Saturday:

Nittany Commons is extremely saddened to hear this unfortunate situation. We have been assured that neither the victim nor assailant are a student or resident of ours. The safety of our residents will always continue to be our highest priority.” Nittany Commons Apartments

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public. Officers say they are following many leads on several people of interest, however, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting as of yet.