HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Hazleton restaurant Monday morning that left two people injured with gunshot wounds.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Monday morning a fight occurred between several people at the Pleasure Lounge in Lehighton. Police say they removed the group from the area and the fighting continued when those allegedly involved met back up in a Hazleton restaurant.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. one person involved in the fight at the Lehighton bar entered the Sazon Latino bar/restaurant on North Wyoming Street and fired multiple shots inside the building.

Hazleton police, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were seen taping off a scene in front of a store in Hazleton Monday morning.

A person who was being shot at returned fire and the suspect left the bar, investigators stated. Two people were injured during the shooting and taken to a trauma center for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Eyewitness News spoke with Amilcar Arroyo, publisher of a Spanish-language newspaper, who addressed safety in the Hazleton area.

“Police are doing a very good job, as far as I know. I always see the police driving around Broad Street, Wyoming,” stated Arroyo.

David is a resident that says he’s concerned and anxious about his safety.

“I can’t believe it’s happening again, there was just a shooting at the theater so I’m just really nervous now around Hazelton. I just want it to stop,” said Hazleton resident David.

Police note anyone who was a witness to the incident is asked to contact Detves Rodirck pr Howey through 911 or the police department at 570-459-4950.

