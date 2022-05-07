SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating an incident where they say a juvenile illegally possessed a gun.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 8:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the report of a male pointing a firearm at another person.

Investigators say they located the suspect, a 12-year-old male, near Scranton High school’s athletic stadium when he began to run from police.

Officers stated they were able to place the juvenile in custody and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession.

Scranton police say the investigation remains active at this time. We will update with the latest as it is released.