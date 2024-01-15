SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department announced on Monday that a possibly fake “GoFundMe” account has been established regarding wounded Scranton Detective Kyle Gilmartin.

Detective Kyle Gilmartin (seen below), a nine-year veteran of the Scranton police force was seriously injured after he was struck by gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries during the early morning shootings on Thursday.

Several area businesses including pizzerias, bakeries, and hair salons will be offering discounts for their services and donating the funds to the family of Detective Gilmartin.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

However, Scranton police announced Monday that a possibly fraudulent “GoFundMe” page has been created in regards to Detective Gilmartin.

Police say they urge everyone to use caution and due diligence when donating to crowdfunding.

An authorized “GoFundMe fund” account was created for Detective Gilmartin by Detective Paul Tomczyk and is backed by The Fraternal Order of Police EB Jermyn Lodge 2. This “GoFundMe” account has already collected over $149,000 of the $150,000 goal.

The alleged fraudulent account has been reported to law enforcement and is being investigated.