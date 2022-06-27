DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dickson City at the Main Street Mini Mart.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Sunday around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the Main Street Mini Mart for the report of a robbery.





Investigators said a male stuck an unknown item against the clerk’s back, commanded him to his knees, and ordered him to fill a bag with money.

Dickson City police say they discovered a bike and a red ski mask in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and believe the items belong to the suspect in the robbery case.

Dickson City Police Department

Police ask if any residents near Lincoln or Jermyn Street have outdoor cameras, to check them and provide any evidence to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.