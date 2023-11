NEW MILFORD TWP., SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where a $9,000 hot tub was stolen from a man’s home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between September 15 and November 1, suspects entered a 71-year-old man’s property in Susquehanna County.

Police say the suspects took a Sundance six-person hot tub worth $9,000 from the victim’s home.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.