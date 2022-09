TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County.

Security cameras caught the woman stealing items within the department store, investigators state. However, at this time the suspect has not been identified.

PSP says the items stolen totaled $972.37.