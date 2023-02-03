HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township.

Police say between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday a suspect siphoned around 50 gallons of diesel fuel from a truck on the rear of a property.

Troopers note there were no surveillance cameras on the property. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.