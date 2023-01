TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that a man left there by mistake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bianchi at 570-629-7200 ext. 243.