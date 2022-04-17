BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY 9WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been taken into after police say he crashed a car into a home in the early hours of Friday morning and fled the scene on foot.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Street and East 4th Street around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash into a home.

Police say as they arrived on scene, they observed a white Chevrolet Malibu had impacted a small front porch attached to the residence. The porch was destroyed and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Officials report the occupants of the home were uninjured and witnesses on the scene told police the driver of the Chevy Malibu, identified as Jahad Hakeem Roberts, crashed into the home and then fled on foot.

Courtesy: Bloomburgcrimewatch.org

Courtesy: Bloomburgcrimewatch.org

According to law enforcement, Roberts was found and taken into custody nearby, after a short foot pursuit.

Roberts was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a blood draw, due to suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Criminal charges are pending the results of the blood test.