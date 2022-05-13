STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday a jury found a groom guilty of attempting to sexually assault a woman participating as a bridesmaid in his wedding.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, in August 2019 Daniel Carney, 31, of Monroe County, assaulted a member of the bridal party when the group stayed at the Shawnee Inn after a rafting trip down the Delaware River.

Investigators say the victim informed them she became heavily intoxicated and had trouble remembering some events.

Police stated surveillance video from the Shawnee Inn showed Carney, leading the victim down a hallway toward the entrance to the men’s locker room, pulling her through a doorway.

As stated in the release, inside the men’s locker room, in a shower stall, Carney sexually assaulted the bridesmaid by attempting to have sex with her.

According to law enforcement, the next morning Carney informed the victim of his actions, apologizing, and requesting that she take a Plan B contraception.

The victim went to the hospital where numerous bruises were found throughout her body.

Carney was found guilty of felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, simple assault, and indecent assault without consent after an eight-hour deliberation by the jury.

Sentencing is scheduled for late July, Carney’s bail was modified to $75,000 secured. He could be facing a maximum on each felony of ten years.