POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of a fugitive arrest in Monroe County.

Tuesday afternoon, police responded to the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Scotrun to assist in the arrest a man they say had a felony warrant.

Officials tell 28/22 News the arrest was made without incident and police are waiting on a warrant for the property.

Information is limited at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.