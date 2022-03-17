PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged two suspects with drug possession after an operation discovered 200 bags of narcotics at a Pittston residence.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. a drug task force conducted an investigation into a residence on John Street in Pittston.

Investigators say as a result of the search police found 200 bags of suspected fentanyl and $7,000 dollars tied to illegal drug sales, were confiscated.

City of Pittston Police

Police arrested Kelly Reed and Rayhan Miha in connection to the alleged sale of narcotics at the residence.

Reed and Miha are being charged with possession with the intent to deliver a substance. Both were arraigned and remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.